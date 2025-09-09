Jets Signing RB Keilan Robinson

The New York Jets announced they signed RB Keilan Robinson to the practice squad and cut RB Lawrance Toafili in a corresponding move.

New York’s practice squad now includes:

S Dean Clark DB Jordan Clark QB Brady Cook K Harrison Mevis DT Payton Page WR Jamaal Pritchett LB Jackson Sirmon WR Quentin Skinner WR Brandon Smith DL Eric Watts OL Leander Wiegand (International) OL Marquis Hayes CB Korie Black LB Mykal Walker T Liam Fornadel RB Keilan Robinson

Robinson, 25, started his college career at Alabama before transferring to Texas. He was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3,976,956 rookie contract that included a $281,956 signing bonus. However, he was cut after just a year and claimed by the Eagles in June. Philadelphia cut him coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Robinson rushed 121 times for 796 yards (6.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 35 receptions for 332 yards and another three scores in 45 career games.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in six games for the Jaguars and returned two kickoffs for 34 yards.