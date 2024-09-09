Jets Signing RB Kene Nwangwu To PS

Tom Pelissero reports that the Jets are signing RB Kene Nwangwu to their practice squad after he visited with the team last week.

Nwangwu was claimed off waivers by the Saints but was later waived with a failed physical designation. He is now finding himself on the Jets ahead of their first game of the season.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800.Nwangwu was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

In 2023, Nwangwu appeared in nine games for the Vikings and returned 15 kickoffs for 380 yards (25.3 yards per return). He also rushed five times for 13 yards.