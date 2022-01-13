Jets Signing TE Lawrence Cager & WR Rodney Adams To Futures Deals

The New York Jets announced that they are signing TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/futures contracts.

We've signed WR Rodney Adams and TE Lawrence Cager to reserve/future contracts. 📰 https://t.co/hOyZXkmQhH pic.twitter.com/3bmhMbOsbK — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 13, 2022

Cager, 24, signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in April of 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and signed to New York’s practice squad.

Cager spent the 2020 season bouncing between the Jets practice squad and active roster. He then spent training camp with the Jets in August, but the team cut him before the season began.

In 2021, Cager played in one game for the Jets, but did not record any stats.