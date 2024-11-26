Jets Signing WR Easop Winston To PS

Per Tom Pelissero, the Jets are signing WR Easop Winston to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Winston, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Washington State back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles waived Winston coming out of training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. He then joined the Saints for the 2021 season.

The Browns claimed Winston off of waivers from the Saints in 2022 but he never appeared in a game for Cleveland. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed with the Seahawks on their practice squad but was ultimately let go back in September of 2024.

In 2021, Winston appeared in three games for the Saints and returned 10 kicks for 119 total yards. He has appeared in a total of four games so far in his career.