Jets Signing WR Isaiah Williams

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports the Jets are signing WR Isaiah Williams to their practice squad.

Williams, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois following the 2024 draft. He was in the first year of a three-year, $2.845 million contract with a base salary of $795k for 2024 when Detroit cut him loose.

He was claimed by the Bengals. Cincinnati waived him coming out of the preseason in 2025 and re-signed him to the practice squad. The Jets then signed him to their active roster from the Bengals’ practice squad before waiving him earlier this month.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Jets and returned two punts for 29 yards. He’s also returned three kicks for 70 yards.