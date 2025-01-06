Jets To Interview Eagles Assistant GM Alec Halaby For GM Vacancy

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Jets will interview Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby for their GM vacancy on Wednesday.

Halaby has spent 17 years with the Eagles, starting as an intern with their football operations in 2007 and 2009 before becoming a player personnel analyst with the team from 2010-2011. He then served as a special assistant to the general manager from 2012-2015.

In 2016, Halaby was promoted to vice president of football operations and strategy and stayed in that role through 2021. He was named assistant GM in 2022 and has worked directly under GM Howie Roseman for the last three seasons.