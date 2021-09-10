Jets Tried Out Five Players

The New York Jets brought in five players for workouts this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who worked out includes:

TE Jerrell Adams CB Grant Haley DB Picasso Nelson OL Ross Pierschbacher RB Kerrith Whyte

Of this group, the Jets signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad.

Haley, 25, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He finished his two-year, $1.05 million deal and was set to be an exclusive rights free agent when the team re-signed him to a one-year extension.

However, Haley was among the Giants’ final roster cuts heading into the 2020 season. The Saints later brought Haley onto their practice squad during the season.

In 2019, Haley appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 43 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions.

Pierschbacher, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.8 million contract with Washington, but was waived coming out of training camp.

Washington re-signed Pierschbacher to their practice squad and he was eventually signed to the Eagles’ roster. The Eagles later released him and he has now signed onto the Jets practice squad following this workout.

For his career, Pierschbacher has appeared in eight games for the Eagles and Washington.