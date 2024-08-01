Jets Tried Out Six Including WR Jarvis Landry

The Jets brought in six players on a tryout basis, including veteran WR Jarvis Landry, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jarvis Landry

The full list of players includes:

  1. DE Brevin Allen
  2. DT Robert Cooper
  3. WR Jarvis Landry
  4. LB Jeremy Lewis
  5. WR Sam Pinckney
  6. WR Isaiah Winstead

Landry, 31 is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018. 

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75 million extension with $47 million guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after permitting him to seek out a trade. From there, he signed a one-year contract with the Saints worth $6 million. 

In 2022, Landry appeared in nine games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 272 yards receiving and one touchdown.

