Jets Worked Out Four Players

The New York Jets hosted four players for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

LB Michael Ayers DE Kameron Cline P Jake Julien WR Ontaria Wilson

Ayers, 25, wound up signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft. He lasted just a few days in Seattle before being waived and wound up catching on in the CFL.

Throughout his four-year career at Ashland, Ayers appeared in 43 games and recorded 231 total tackles, including 28.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two recoveries, 14 passes defended and two interceptions.