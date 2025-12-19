Jets WR Garrett Wilson Won’t Return From IR, Out For Rest Of Season

Jets HC Aaron Glenn said they will not bring back WR Garrett Wilson from injured reserve, shutting him down for the rest of the season, per Brian Costello.

Wilson returned from a knee injury in Week 10 but exited the game early. New York ultimately placed him on injured reserve in November.

Wilson, 25, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366 signing bonus. The team picked up his fifth-year option for 2025 and later signed him to a four-year, $130 million extension in July of that year.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets and caught 36 passes on 59 targets for 395 yards receiving and four touchdowns.