Jevon Holland Discussing Possible Extension With Dolphins

According to Barry Jackson, Dolphins’ impending free agent S Jevon Holland‘s agent has had conversations with Miami’s front office about a possible extension.

Jackson points out that the Dolphins still must carve out cap space to get a deal done and Holland could receive a big offer on the open market.

Miami is currently set to have just $4.796 million in cap space for next season and must rework contracts or part ways with several players for Holland to return.

Holland, 24, was a two-year starter at Oregon, who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland is in the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 55 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, three pass defenses and one forced fumble.