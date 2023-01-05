Jim Harbaugh Releases Statement On NFL Interest

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh released a statement on Thursday regarding the recent interest in him from multiple NFL teams.

In the statement, Harbaugh says he expects to be at Michigan next year while not definitively ruling out a return to the NFL. So take that for whatever it’s worth.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Harbaugh and a potential return to the NFL again this year, and one report even says Harbaugh is expected to take an NFL job if it’s offered.

The Denver Broncos have already reached out to Harbaugh and he had a conversation with Panthers owner Dave Tepper.

Harbaugh drew interest from the Vikings last year and appeared to be a finalist for the job before they hired Kevin O’Connell. Minnesota never made Harbaugh an offer and he signed an extension with Michigan, saying at the time he was done flirting with the NFL.

Harbaugh, 58, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 74-25 (71.8 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and two trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.