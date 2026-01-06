Joe Burrow Addresses What He Wants Bengals To Change In 2026

The future of Bengals QB Joe Burrow became a hot topic this year, sparked by some candid thoughts from the quarterback in a few press conferences. While Burrow made it clear he wants to be with the team in 2026, he also admitted the upcoming offseason is a big one for a Cincinnati organization that has missed the playoffs three straight years.

“As big as it gets,” he said via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr.

Burrow has not been shy about weighing in with his input and the Bengals have typically taken his opinion seriously, including last year when they kept all the players he identified as wanting back.

Those talks are coming soon but Burrow thinks so far both sides are on the same page.

“I know they certainly value my opinion,” Burrow said. “I think about things critically, I think I can provide insight into things going on in the locker room and on the field that could help us win. I plan to voice some things just like I do every offseason.”

Going forward, Burrow wants the team to be more “creative” in how it approaches things. As opposed to last year when the Bengals largely sat out free agency after extending so many players, Burrow doesn’t want them to leave any stone unturned when it comes to improving, especially on defense.

“That’s of paramount importance,” Burrow said. “You have to identify where you’re weak and figure out a way to be strong in that area. That’s the NFL year in and year out. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. You have to attack that period with intent to get better.”

As far as the coaching staff, the Bengals have already announced that HC Zac Taylor and de facto GM Duke Tobin will return in 2026, and Burrow vouching for the staff repeatedly over the last few weeks — “from that standpoint, I think we’re in a good spot” — definitely played a role in that decision.

Even so, there has been a lot of speculation about what will happen from here. A report last month mentioned several NFL teams are expected to attempt to trade for Burrow in the offseason, even though it’s unlikely Cincinnati would seriously consider any inquiry.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow appeared in eight games and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Burrow as the news is available.