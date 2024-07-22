Joe Burrow Cleared For Contact Heading Into Training Camp

According to Ben Baby, Bengals QB Joe Burrow is cleared for contact ahead of training camp, per HC Zac Taylor.

Taylor was asked if Burrow would be on a throw count, but would not give any exact details on Burrow or any other players, replying: “We’ve got plans for every veteran we’ve got.”

Taylor added that he expects Burrow to play during the preseason and that the team will ease him along, expecting him to be in his best shape closer to the season.

Burrow, 27, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

He sustained a season-ending wrist injury against the Ravens that required surgery back in November and has a history of dealing with injuries since entering the league.

In 2023, Burrow appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 31 carries for 88 yards.

