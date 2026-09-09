Joe Burrow On Bengals Future: “I’m Here For The Long Haul”

The future of Bengals QB Joe Burrow in Cincinnati has been the subject of a lot of intrigue in the past 10 months or so. Burrow was openly frustrated by the team’s playoff drought extending into Year 3 last season, to the point where he openly wondered about his future in Cincinnati.

Both Burrow and the Bengals have demonstrated a lot of urgency this offseason, with the team attacking its weaknesses in free agency and with a big-time trade for DT Dexter Lawrence. Burrow recently said this season felt like “now or never” to win a Super Bowl.

He later clarified that was not intended to be an ultimatum to the Bengals.

“I’m efficient with my words, and when I’m efficient with my words, that leaves some room for interpretation,” Burrow said via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “But I mean what I say. I’m here for the long haul. I’m not going anywhere. I’m just trying to bring a now-or-never mentality to the day-by-day process. If you’re not, what are you doing? Attack the day with a championship mindset. The rest will take care of itself.”

Burrow, 29, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow appeared in eight games and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

We’ll have more on Burrow as the news is available.