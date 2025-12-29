Joe Burrow Will Play In Week 18

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced Monday that Joe Burrow will play against the Browns in Week 18, even though the team’s season has been over for weeks now.

Taylor said that they’re trying to close out the season with a three-game win streak and this obviously gives them the best chance to win.

Burrow expressed his frustration a few weeks ago, which led to speculation about his future in Cincinnati. However, Burrow later downplayed that this was related to the Bengals.

Even so, there has been a lot of speculation about what will happen from here. A report from over the weekend mentioned that several NFL teams are expected to attempt to trade for Burrow in the offseason, even though it’s unlikely Cincinnati would seriously consider any inquiry.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in seven games and completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,573 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Bengals and Burrow as the news is available.