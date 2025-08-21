Joe Mixon Still Out Indefinitely, Uncertain For Week 1

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, Texans RB Joe Mixon is still out indefinitely and is “not considered a lock to be ready for the season-opener.”

Mixon is working through a foot injury that has bothered him all offseason. Wilson mentions Mixon was progressing well all offseason, but he remains out with a “somewhat complicated medical issue.”

According to Wilson, Houston plans to take their time with the veteran back and won’t rush him back after he’s missed most of the offseason and training camp work.

Mixon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans in 2024 for a seventh-round pick. He then signed a three-year extension with Houston worth $27 million with $14 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Texans and rushed 245 times for 1,016 yards (4.1 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes on 52 targets for 309 yards and another touchdown.

