John Harbaugh Spoke ‘At Length’ With Rex Ryan About Defensive Coordinator Role

New Giants HC John Harbaugh told the Athletic’s Ian O’Connor that hiring Rex Ryan at defensive coordinator was a serious consideration this offseason.

“I talked to Rex about that job at length,” Harbaugh said. “Rex is a guy I love and have a lot of respect for.”

Ultimately, Harbaugh ended up going with a younger option, hiring DC Dennard Wilson who had the same role with the Titans the last couple of seasons.

Ryan, 63, began his coaching career back in 1987 at Eastern Kentucky. He worked for several schools before being hired by the Ravens as their DL coach in 1999.

Ryan eventually worked his way up to assistant HC/defensive coordinator before the Jets hired him as their head coach in 2009. He was fired after six years in New York and immediately hired by the Bills as their head coach.

Buffalo would fire Ryan in 2016 after two seasons and he’s been working as an analyst for ESPN ever since.

For his career, Ryan’s teams produced a record of 61-66 (48 percent), which includes two postseason appearances and two trips to the AFC Championship game.