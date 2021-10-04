Josh Adams Declines Opportunity To Re-Sign To Jets’ Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Jets RB Josh Adams officially cleared waivers on Monday and has elected not to re-sign to their practice squad.

According to Pelissero, there are a lot of running back-needy teams right now and Adams wants to see what other opportunities are out there.

Adams, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, and after being waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad after clearing waivers, and he was promoted to the active roster two games into the season. Adams was once again waived coming out of the preseason in 2019, and he caught onto the Jets practice squad soon after.

Adams then re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason and was added to the practice squad before being called up.

In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.