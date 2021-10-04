Josh Adams Declines Opportunity To Re-Sign To Jets’ Practice Squad

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Jets RB Josh Adams officially cleared waivers on Monday and has elected not to re-sign to their practice squad.
According to Pelissero, there are a lot of running back-needy teams right now and Adams wants to see what other opportunities are out there.
Adams, 24, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract, and after being waived coming out of the preseason as the Eagles trimmed their roster down to 53 players.
Philadelphia later signed Adams to their practice squad after clearing waivers, and he was promoted to the active roster two games into the season. Adams was once again waived coming out of the preseason in 2019, and he caught onto the Jets practice squad soon after.
Adams then re-signed on a one-year deal with the Jets this offseason and was added to the practice squad before being called up.
In 2020, Adams appeared in eight games and rushed for 157 yards on 29 carries (5.4 YPC) to go along with six receptions for 29 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.
He was overlooked just as Mimms was overlooked. Every time either got to touch the ball they were productive. I think both are better then many of the players currently starting for the offense. Never given a proper opportunity by our rookie offensive coordinator who at times seems clueless. Watch both have success elsewhere.
Particularly annoying is not using Mimms as a downfield threat. It’s clear Wilson likes to improvise and go deep. Mimms is faster, bigger, gains better separation, and gets more yards after the catch then any receiver on that team. He also has far fewer drops and does better on congested balls.
What kind of fool believes that he should play special teams and know the slot to get his number called during a game? What nonsense than is. Let’s bench our best playmaker and then make Braxton Berrios our go to guy.
I have.serious doubts about Mike LaFleur. We needed a far more experienced offensive coordinator to coach up Wilson, and a veteran backup QB as well. Oh, and it might have been smart to draft a Tight End if your going to install a LeFleur offense.
Nice win yesterday. Excellent play by D when it mattered. Wilson did his schoolyard improvisation really well. He still needs to throw from the pocket and make conventional plays. He will never be a game manager. Learn to take what the D gives him. He’s always looking for the home run play. Yesterday that worked. It was great to see that.