Josh McDaniels Candidate To Be OC On Mike Vrabel’s Staff?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports “there is buzz” that former Patriots OC and Raiders HC Josh McDaniels could be a candidate to be Mike Vrabel’s offensive coordinator.

McDaniels, 48, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots. He finally took a job with the Raiders in 2022.

Las Vegas opted to fire McDaniels midseason.

McDaniels led the Raiders to a record of 9-16 (36.0 percent).