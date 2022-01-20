Josh McDaniels Name To Watch For Raiders’ Head Coach Job?

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports mentions that Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is worth keeping an eye for the Raiders’ head-coaching vacancy.

Jones mentions that McDaniels has been a name floated in connection to the Raiders’ job. Although, he admits it would take some circumstances all coming together in order for him to leave New England.

It’s been quiet regarding McDaniels up to this point, as no teams have formally requested an interview with him. However, it’s possible McDaniels was waiting for the Patriots’ season to be over before seriously exploring opportunities.

Patriots director of personnel Dave Ziegler is among the candidates for the Raiders’ GM job, so there could be a pairing between him and McDaniels.

McDaniels, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots.

In 2021, the Patriots’ offense ranked No. 15 in total yards, No. 14 in passing yards, No. 8 in rushing yards, and No. 6 in total points.

We’ll have more regarding the Raiders as the news is available.