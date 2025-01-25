Klint Kubiak & Jerrod Johnson Among Several Candidates For Texans’ OC Job

Aaron Wilson of KPRC takes a look a several candidates linked to the Texans’ offensive coordinator vacancy and reports that there is “considerable interest” in the job.

Among the candidates listed by Wilson are:

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly

Saints OC Klint Kubiak

Texans QBs coach Jerrod Johnson

Texans offensive assistant Bill Lazor

Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown

Texans WRs coach/Passing game coordinator Ben McDaniels

Rams passing game coordinator/TEs coach Nick Caley

Rams OC Mike LaFleur

Kubiak has interviewed for the Browns and Seahawks’ offensive coordinator vacancies this offseason while Johnson is a highly regarded coach, who has drawn interest from other teams.

McCown was once considered a head-coaching candidate for the Texans a few years ago.

As for Kelly, he attempted to get back in the NFL last year and met with the Raiders regarding their offensive coordinator job before joining Ohio State.

Kubiak, 37, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator last February.

In 2024, the Saints’ offense ranked No. 21 in yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 14 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.

Johnson, 36, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2011. During his career, Johnson played for the Steelers, Seahawks, Bears, Ravens, and Cowboys.

He joined the 49ers under the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship in 2017 and had a similar position with the Colts in 2019.

Johnson was promoted to offensive quality control coach with the Colts in 2020. He then got a job with the Vikings as the assistant QB coach under HC Kevin O’Connell. The Texans hired him as their QB coach in 2023.