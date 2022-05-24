Kyle Shanahan On Jimmy Garoppolo: Expect At Sometime He’ll Be Traded, But No Guarantee

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about the status of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who has been a trade candidate all offseason.

According to Shanahan, a trade seems likely but it remains to be seen when a deal will surface, as Garoppolo is still working his way back from shoulder surgery.

“I expect at sometime he’ll be traded but it’s not a guarantee. It went on hold when (surgery) happened,” Shanahan said, per Cam Inman.

The Panthers and Texans have been mentioned as potential landing spots to watch for Garoppolo this offseason.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.