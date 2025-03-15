Kyler Murray’s 2026 Base Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed

Per Tom Pelissero, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray remains on the team’s roster, making his $22.835 million 2026 base salary and $10 million of his $17 million March 2026 roster bonus fully guaranteed.

He is due $32.6 million this season, and another $32.835M is guaranteed for 2026.

Murray, 27, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after deciding to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option, which was worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona in 2022.

In 2024, Murray appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, to go along with 78 rushing attempts for 572 yards (7.3 YPC) and five touchdowns.