Latest On 49ers & WR Deebo Samuel

On Tuesday, 49ers GM John Lynch told reporters that he’s very optimistic about getting a deal in place for WR Deebo Samuel, who reported to training camp on time.

“We’ve had productive and substantive talks… We’re excited about moving forward with him as part of this team,” Lynch said, per Jonathan Jones.

Samuel requested a trade out of San Francisco this offseason and while he reportedly hasn’t officially rescinded the request, the 49ers have been much more optimistic about getting a deal done with him in recent weeks.

San Francisco turned down offers from the Jets and Lions during the draft for Samuel this offseason.

He is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract, which is what fellow 2019 draft classmate A.J. Brown got from the Eagles as part of the trade with the Titans.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

We’ll have more on Samuel and the 49ers as the news is available.