Latest On 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter Sunday morning that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel hasn’t officially rescinded his trade request. At least not that Fowler is aware of.

Samuel did attend the team’s mandatory minicamp, which Fowler admits is a positive sign. Beyond that, Fowler adds that there’s not a lot of league-wide chatter about a potential trade right now.

It’s worth mentioning that the 49ers have been much more optimistic about getting a deal done with Samuel and retaining him long-term in recent weeks.

San Francisco turned down offers from the Jets and Lions during the draft for Samuel, who has shut down contract talks with the team for reasons that are still not quite clear, although his increased role as a running back is reportedly a point of contention.

He is reportedly looking for $25 million a year on a long-term contract, which is what fellow 2019 draft classmate A.J. Brown got from the Eagles as part of the trade with the Titans.

Samuel, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers out of South Carolina back in 2019. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,697,356 rookie contract that included a $3,618,076 signing bonus.

Samuel is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He’ll make about $4 million in 2022.

In 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards receiving to go along with 365 yards rushing and 14 total touchdowns, six through the air, and eight on the ground.

