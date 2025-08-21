Latest On Commanders RB Brian Robinson

Commanders beat reporter Ben Standig reports his sense is the team is getting some trade interest in RB Brian Robinson after making it obvious they’re ready to move on.

However, Standig points out Robinson is due $3.4 million this year due to hitting the Proven Performance Escalator and that will be too rich for some interested suitors. He also expects it to depress the price to a late Day 3 pick, if teams don’t wait out the Commanders and force them to release Robinson.

As far as interested suitors, Standig thinks the 49ers are a team to track given their injuries. He hasn’t heard of any interest from the Bears or Titans, both of whom have position coaches who have coached Robinson in the past.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Saints, Browns and Chiefs are among the teams making calls looking for running back help via a trade.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said earlier this week Robinson has been excused from practice, “and we hope to have a resolution to that soon,” via Nicki Jhabvala.

We took a look at five potential landing spots for Robinson earlier this week, as well as why Washington is looking to jettison their former starter.

Robinson, 26, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2021, his first year as the full-time starter at Alabama. He was selected by the Commanders with the No. 98 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Washington and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Robinson appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and rushed for 799 yards on 187 carries (4.3 YPC) to go along with 20 receptions for 159 yards and eight total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Robinson as the news is available.