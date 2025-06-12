Latest On Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin has missed all of Washington’s offseason program thus far as he demands a new contract. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said he thinks the team will eventually get a deal done with McLaurin, given his stature as a team leader.

“I think the team feels like it’s gonna get a deal done with Terry McLaurin. I think Terry McLaurin is clearly very frustrated with where talks are at,” Schefter said. “He’s scheduled to make about $19 million this year. He’s headed into the last year of his contract. He wants a new deal, certainly deserving of a new deal, and I believe that the two sides will find a way to figure it out at some point in time.”

Although Schefter adds the two sides still aren’t near an agreement, he points out it’s still early in the offseason, and it would only become a “major concern” if they can’t finalize a deal by training camp.

“They’re just not there right now, and it’s easy to rattle the sabers and no-show on June 12. It’s a different thing when camps beginning or getting close to the preseason,” Schefter said. “If this is going on August 12, then it becomes a major concern. Until then, I think we can just sit back and wait for the situation to eventually resolve itself.”

McLaurin hasn’t been happy with the progress of contract talks as he enters the last year of his deal, and this sends that message to the team loud and clear.

Missing all three days of minicamp subjects McLaurin to over $100,000 in fines, though teams have the discretion to waive those if they wish.

The veteran wideout is entering the final year of his contract in 2025 and is coming off a career year for the breakout Commanders.

McLaurin, 29, was selected with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round out of Ohio State by Washington in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,962,594 rookie contract.

McLaurin was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $71 million extension. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is set to earn a base salary of $15.5 million in 2025.

In 2024, McLaurin appeared in all 17 games and recorded 82 receptions on 117 targets for 1,096 yards (13.4 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

