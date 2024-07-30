Latest On Contract Progress Between Cowboys & WR CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said after submitting an offer to WR CeeDee Lamb a few days ago, Dallas received a counter on Sunday night, per Patrik Walker.

Jones described conversations as “very upbeat, cordial” and active, Walker added.

There were reports on social media that the Cowboys and Lamb were closing in on a four-year deal worth between $136 million and $138 million, which would slot him right underneath Vikings WR Justin Jefferson as the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.

However, Cowboys beat reporters Ed Werder, Jane Slater and Clarence Hill all disputed that characterization, saying they were told by their sources a deal wasn’t imminent.

Lamb is currently holding out from training camp awaiting an extension and is subject to fines of $40,000 per day he’s away from the team. Because Lamb is still on his rookie contract, those fines can be waived.

The two parties may be able to get a deal in place in the coming days, given that Lamb appears to have been the team’s priority for an extension. Lamb could push the top end of the market once all is said and done.

It’s worth mentioning that the Cowboys have their franchise tag available next year if need be.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2025 NFL Free Agents list.