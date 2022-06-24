Latest On Cowboys & TE Dalton Schultz

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys and franchise TE Dalton Schultz are currently “far apart” in extension negotiations.

In fact, Gehlken says that “talks would need to take on new life to culminate in a contract, and market conditions could compel the Cowboys to wait.”

The parties have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term extension before the deadline. Otherwise, Schultz will play out the 2022 season under the franchise tender of $10.93 million.

The Cowboys could franchise Schultz again in 2023 at a cost of $13.12 million fully guaranteed.

Gehlken mentions that the $13.69 million per year the Browns recently gave to TE David Njoku is now the floor for a long-term deal for Schultz.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

The Cowboys tagged Schultz before he was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The tender is worth $10.9 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Schultz and the Cowboys as the news is available.