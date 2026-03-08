Latest On Market For Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker is expected to be the belle of the ball as far as free agent runners are concerned this week.

Fowler notes the expectation is for the top of the market to hit $12 million per year for running backs, though that could move up if the bidding is intense.

He adds the Giants and Commanders will be considered by Walker, as well as the Titans. The Chiefs and Broncos could also get involved depending on how the price shakes out.

And of course, the Seahawks remain an option, though they’re not expected to be the highest bidder.

We took a look at potential landing spots for Walker this weekend.

Walker, 25, was selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He played out the final year of a four-year $8,441,580 contract that included a $3,319,331 signing bonus.

Walker is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards (4.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.