Latest On Mike Tomlin & John Harbaugh’s Job Status

The spotlight is shining on the Ravens and Steelers ahead of their division-deciding clash in Sunday night’s game, but the matchup could have much bigger stakes than just a playoff berth.

Both Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and Ravens HC John Harbaugh have been put under the microscope with the way this season has gone and there’s been speculation that the loser of tonight’s game could be fired.

Ian Rapoport poured cold water on that idea, saying that neither coach will be fired, per se. However, he adds some change is possible. Regarding Harbaugh, Rapoport says the current expectation is for him to return in 2026, potentially with staff changes.

Regarding Tomlin, Rapoport thinks there’s a possibility Tomlin could take a step back from coaching and go into TV for a year. However, that’s a decision that will be up to him.

Adam Schefter reports there is a feeling from many that Tomlin will coach out the remainder of his contract in 2026. He adds that while people are focusing on Tomlin, there should be more scrutiny on Harbaugh, who he says is a little more “up in the air.”

Schefter explains Harbaugh and Ravens ownership will have discussions after this season about what to do going forward, and pending those discussions, it’s hard to say exactly how this situation will play out. Still, Schefter is leaning toward Harbaugh being back.

Tomlin and Harbaugh are No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in longest-tenured coaches, but both have been on a bit of a drought of playoff success. Tomlin doesn’t have a playoff win since tk and Harbaugh has been unable to break through in the AFC with QB Lamar Jackson, leading to reports of a rift between the two.

Tomlin, 53, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 192-114-2 (.627 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances in 18 seasons. His playoff record is 8-11. The Steelers have been to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

Harbaugh, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles in 1998 as their special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach. He spent 10 years in Philadelphia before he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008.

Harbaugh has been in Baltimore ever since and was the first Ravens coach to be named Coach of the Year following the 2019 season. He was handed a three-year extension through 2025 before the 2022 season, then signed another three-year extension this past offseason.

During his 18 years with the team, Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a record of 180–112 (0.616 winning percentage), which includes 12 playoff appearances and one Super Bowl championship in 2012.

We’ll have more on Tomlin and Harbaugh as the news is available.