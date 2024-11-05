Latest On Mounting Trade Interest In CB Marshon Lattimore

According to Jonathan Jones, the Commanders have emerged as contenders to trade for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore before today’s trade deadline.

Jones adds the Chiefs have had some interest in trading for Lattimore as well.

Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show that about four teams are in the mix for Lattimore, adding the Chargers are another team to watch out for.

Nick Underhill says he thinks a third-round pick, preferably high in the order, would be enough for the Saints to pull the trigger on trading Lattimore.

Trade talks for Lattimore have started heating up after a deal to Kansas City was viewed as unlikely earlier this morning.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract, none of which is guaranteed.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.

