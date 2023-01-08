Latest On Sean Payton

Sean Payton
- According to Albert Breer, three factors to watch for Sean Payton and his next job are geography, quarterback and money. Although, Breer isn’t sure that there will be one specific job that checks all three boxes.
- Breer doesn’t think the Colts‘ job will appeal to Payton due to the quarterback questions long term.
- As for the Broncos, Breer wonders whether Payton would really be willing to “hitch his second, and probably final, shot as an NFL head coach to Russell Wilson.” The Broncos would, however, be able to pay him top dollar.
- Breer thinks there are similar questions with the Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray should that job become available.
- The one job that Breer thinks would make the most sense for Payton is the Chargers, but he doesn’t think that job will become available with Los Angeles in the playoffs.
- Breer could see Payton looking to hire Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland or ex-Bears GM Ryan Pace as GM should he accept a job.
- One potential wildcard for Payton could be the Dolphins. Breer mentions that Outkick’s Armando Salguero indicated that first-year HC Mike McDaniel may not be safe if the team loses to the Jets.
- Payton confirmed he talked with the Broncos owner, with a formal interview to come later. (FOX Sports)
- When asked about Denver’s quarterback situation with Russell Wilson, he added the most important factor for him is the triangular relationship between ownership, front office and head coach: “When we went to New Orleans, the QB was unsettled at that time. So I think ownership and functionality of the front office is what’s most important.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!