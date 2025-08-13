Latest On Steelers DL Cameron Heyward

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, Steelers DL Cameron Heyward hinted that he’d like to move up some of his compensation from next year to this year to better reflect his production.

Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, $13.45 million of which has already been earned in the form of a roster bonus. He’s looking for a raise after the recent boom in the market for defensive players.

Next year, Heyward has a roster bonus of nearly $13 million that’s due on the fifth day of the league year. He hasn’t outright said so publicly, but Pryor notes he’s likely asking Pittsburgh to move some of that bonus up to this year to bring his salary more in line with the rest of the market.

In the past, the Steelers did something similar with WR Antonio Brown to avoid setting a precedent of giving a brand new deal with two years remaining on their contract, which is where Heyward is now.

Pryor says Heyward has been seeking this contract restructure since February but recently escalated his negotiating tactics due to the lack of progress. Heyward alluded to being willing to miss games if his contract isn’t addressed.

Heyward, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his six-year, $59.2 million contract that included $15 million guaranteed when he signed a four-year, $71.4 million extension in 2020.

Pittsburgh then signed Heyward to a three-year, $45 million extension before the 2024 season.

In 2024, Heyward appeared in and started all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 71 total tackles, eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 11 passes defended.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Heyward as the news is available.