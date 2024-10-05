Latest On Trade Talks For Davante Adams

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Raiders WR Davante Adams is nearing full health after dealing with a hamstring injury in recent weeks.

Sources tell Rapoport that Adams views the Jets as his “top choice for a landing spot” and “that’s where he wants to play.”

Even so, Rapoport says that the Saints have been the “most aggressive” team up to this point with the Bills and Steelers also monitoring the situation.

According to Rapoport, the Raiders are content to wait things out if a team doesn’t step up and meet their asking price, which is believed to “at least” a second-round pick for Adams.

Adam Schefter reports that trade talks are expected to “intensify” next week, but conversations between the Raiders and prospective teams are “thought to not be as far along as some have intimated.”

According to Schefter, teams are hesitant to make firm offers knowing that the Raiders could use those offers to establish a market for Adams.

Schefter, citing league sources, reports that the Jets and Saints are considered the two favorites for Adams with the Steelers, Bills and Ravens also monitoring the situation.

Schefter adds that the Raiders and Ravens haven’t had any contact since early last week.

The Raiders have reportedly told teams that they don’t want to eat salary as part of a trade, per Schefter. Adams is owed another $13.5 million for the remainder of the season.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that trade talks could ramp up starting next week.

Russini says that the Jets have been in touch with the Jets all week, but she doesn’t get the sense that the Jets are anxious to get a deal done soon.

Russini has been told that Adams has at least some concerns about QB Aaron Rodgers staying with the Jets beyond this year.

While the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick, Russini mentions that the sense around the NFL is that they may have to settle for a third-round pick.

Russini confirms that the Steelers, Saints and Bills are also monitoring the situation along with the Chiefs.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.