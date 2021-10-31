Latest On Trade Talks Regarding Jets S Marcus Maye

ESPN’s Rich Cimini says the Jets are open to trading S Marcus Maye but so far teams that have called have wanted the Jets to eat part of Maye’s salary, which is a holdup.

Another is the Jets’ asking price for Maye, which so far has been a second or third-round pick.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano also reports that several teams are interested in trading for Maye but the Jets are asking for at least a third-round pick.

Maye is due $6.5 million for the remainder of the 2021 season which rules out the majority of teams as cap space is tight across the league this year.

Vacchiano adds the Jets have not had any talks with Maye about a potential long-term deal after this season. Maye is on the franchise tag and the negotiation window has closed, but the veteran doesn’t appear to be in the team’s future plans.

A team source told Vacchiano that Maye’s arrest on a DUI charge is not a factor in the team’s thinking regarding a trade.

Things have soured between Maye and the team and the veteran seemingly would welcome a trade out of New York, though he’s publicly walked that sentiment back in recent weeks.

Maye, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Jets back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6.554 million contract that included $4.134 million guaranteed last season.

The Jets used their franchise tag on Maye this past February that will cost them $10.5 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Maye has appeared in four games and recorded 35 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, no interceptions, and two pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Maye as the news is available.