LeSean McCoy Signing One-Day Contract To Retire With Eagles

The Eagles announced RB LeSean McCoy is signing a one-day contract to retire with the team.

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V9EleXhtcp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

McCoy acknowledged this offseason that he was contemplating retirement but wasn’t quite ready to pull the trigger at the time.

“I’ve had some teams reach out. I think right now it’s just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit,” McCoy said in an interview with NFL Media. “I want to go to a team where I can compete. I want to go to a team where I can contribute. And make a playoff, hopefully championship run. That’s the biggest thing, I think from winning two championships it’s hard to go to a team where you don’t see anything happening. That’s something that I think about winding my career down and I’m about to finish out. I want to go somewhere so I can have some fun and win.”

However, it appears that time has finally come.

McCoy, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2009. After six years in Philadelphia, McCoy was traded to the Bills, who later signed him to a five-year, $40 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

McCoy was set to make base salaries of $6 million and $6.075 million over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills released him during the preseason in 2019. The Chiefs later signed him to a one-year deal.

After testing free agency again, McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers during training camp for the 2020 season.

For his career, McCoy appeared in 170 games over 12 years for the Eagles, Bills, Chiefs and Buccaneers. He rushed 2,457 times for 11,102 yards (4.5 YPC) and 73 touchdowns. He also added 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns.

McCoy was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and twice named to the AP’s All-Pro team. He was also selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.