Lions Added $250k To LB Alex Anzalone’s 2025 Base Salary

ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Lions added $250k to LB Alex Anzalone‘s $6 million base salary for the 2025 season.

Yates adds the base salary is also guaranteed now, and Anzalone has added incentives to increase his earnings this year. The veteran linebacker is entering the final year of his contract and has been looking for a contract extension this offseason.

Anzalone, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Anzalone appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 63 tackles and one sack.