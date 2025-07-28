No Momentum Toward Extension For Lions LB Alex Anzalone

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports Lions LB Alex Anzalone has returned to practice amidst negotiations, but there isn’t any momentum towards an extension as of now.

Garafolo thinks this situation is headed towards Anzalone playing out the final year of his deal with the Lions and hitting unrestricted free agency after the season.

The veteran linebacker previously expressed his disappointment in the situation, and hasn’t been on the practice field at camp yet as he deals with a hamstring injury.

Anzalone, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Saints out of Florida back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $3.46 million contract and made a base salary of $809,000 in 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Lions. He then returned to the team on another one-year deal in 2021.

Anzalone signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal to remain in Detroit back in March of 2023.

In 2024, Anzalone appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 63 tackles and one sack.

We’ll have more on Anzalone as the news is available.