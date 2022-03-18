Lions Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions officially announced their coaching staff on Friday for the 2022 season.

Here’s the complete staff:

Dan Campbell – Head Coach

Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers

Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line

Brian Duker – Defensive Assistant

Tanner Engstrand – Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

John Morton – Senior Offensive Assistant

Steve Oliver – Offensive Quality Control

DeOn’tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship

Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers

Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control

Todd Wash – Defensive Line

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration

Johnson, 35, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a Graduate Assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach.

Johnson coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020.

Brunell, 50, played 19 seasons at quarterback for the Packers, Jaguars, Washington, Saints and Jets. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl as a backup with the Saints in 2009.

Since retiring, Brunell has dabbled in numerous business ventures as well as coaching high school football.