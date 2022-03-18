Lions Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions officially announced their coaching staff on Friday for the 2022 season.
Here’s the complete staff:
- Dan Campbell – Head Coach
- Duce Staley – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
- Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator
- Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
- Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
- Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control
- Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
- David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
- Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line
- Brian Duker – Defensive Assistant
- Tanner Engstrand – Tight Ends/Passing Game Coordinator
- Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
- Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
- John Morton – Senior Offensive Assistant
- Steve Oliver – Offensive Quality Control
- DeOn’tae Pannell – WCF Minority Coaching Assistantship
- Aubrey Pleasant – Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator
- Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
- Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
- Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers
- Stephen Thomas – Defensive Quality Control
- Todd Wash – Defensive Line
- Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
- Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
- Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
- Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
- Kevin Anderson – Chief of Staff/Head Coach Administration
Johnson, 35, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a Graduate Assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.
The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.
Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach.
Johnson coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020.
Brunell, 50, played 19 seasons at quarterback for the Packers, Jaguars, Washington, Saints and Jets. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl as a backup with the Saints in 2009.
Since retiring, Brunell has dabbled in numerous business ventures as well as coaching high school football.
