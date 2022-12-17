Lions Announce Four Moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves on Saturday, including elevating LB Jarrad Davis and QB Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad.
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 17, 2022
The team is also activating RB Craig Reynolds from injured reserve and waiving WR Tom Kennedy.
Davis, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.
He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets last offseason but wound up returning to the Lions this offseason.
In 2022, Davis has appeared in two games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.
