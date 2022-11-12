Lions Announce Four Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves on Saturday, including elevating LB Jarrad Davis and WR Stanley Berryhill.

#Lions announce roster moves: Activated FB Jason Cabinda from Reserve/PUP Signed TE Shane Zylstra to the Active Roster from the Practice Squad Elevated WR Stanley Berryhill and LB Jarrad Davis to the Active/Inactive list — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 12, 2022

The team also activated FB Jason Cabinda from injured reserve and signed TE Shane Zylstra to the active roster.

Zylstra, 25, signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Lions’ practice squad, however.

Zylstra bounced on and off Detroit’s practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal for 2022. He made the team coming out of the preseason but was waived in October.

In 2022, Zylstra has appeared in four games for the Lions and caught a one-yard touchdown pass.