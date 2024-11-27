Lions Announce Four Roster Moves For Thanksgiving Game

The Detroit Lions announced four roster moves ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the Bears.

#Lions announce roster moves: Placed WR Kalif Raymond on Reserve/Injured. Signed WR Maurice Alexander and LB David Long from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster. Elevated OL Jamarco Jones from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 27, 2024

The Lions placed WR Kalif Raymond on injured reserve, promoted WR Maurice Alexander and LB David Long and elevated OL Jamarco Jones from the practice squad to the active roster.

Raymond, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross back in 2016. He lasted just over a year in Denver before he was waived and later claimed by the Jets in 2017.

Since then, Raymond had multiple stints with the Giants and Titans. He landed in Tennessee late in the 2018 season, signing a futures deal for 2019 and landing on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season.

The Titans declined to tender Raymond a restricted offer in 2021, making him an unrestricted free agent. He then signed a one-year deal with the Lions.

Detroit re-signed Raymond to a two-year, $8 million deal in 2023. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2024, Raymond has appeared in 11 games for the Lions and recorded 16 receptions on 21 targets for 204 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He added 27 punt returns for 390 yards and a touchdown.