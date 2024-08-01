Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have signed OL Jake Burton and DL Pat O’Connor to contracts.

In correspondence, the Lions have placed G Netane Muti on injured reserve.

O’Connor, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and signed one-year deals for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

He was released before the 2023 season but was brought back on the practice squad where he was elevated multiple times before becoming a free agent after the season.

In 2023, O’Conner appeared in 11 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four total tackles and one tackle for loss