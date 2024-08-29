Lions Announce Three Roster Moves

The Detroit Lions announced they have placed DL John Cominsky on the injured reserve.
In addition, the Lions released S C.J. Moore from the practice squad and signed WR Donovan Peoples-Jones to the practice squad.
The following is the Lions’ updated practice squad:
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- LB Mitchell Agude
- C Kingsley Eguakun
- QB Jake Fromm
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- T Jamarco Jones
- WR Tom Kennedy
- TE James Mitchell
- DL Pat O’Connor
- WR Tim Patrick
- DL Kyle Peko
- WR Allen Robinson
- DL Chris Smith
- DL Isaac Ukwu
- TE Shane Zylstra
Peoples-Jones, 25, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.
The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick on October 31st, 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but signed with Detroit. He was among the Lions’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
In 2023, Peoples-Jones appeared in seven games for the Browns and eight games for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 155 yards receiving and no touchdowns.
