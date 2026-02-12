Lions Blocked Dolphins Request To Interview Bruce Gradkowski For QB Coach Position

The Dolphins requested to interview Lions offensive assistant Bruce Gradkowski for their quarterback coach position, but Detroit block the request, per Jordan Schultz.

Gradkowski is viewed as a rising coach in Detroit’s facility, per Schultz. With offensive coordinator experience in the XFL, Gradkowski could have significant role within the offense under new OC Drew Petzing.

Gradkowski, 43, spent eight years in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Browns, Raiders, Bengals and Steelers. He started his coaching career in high school football in 2017 and eventually became an offensive assistant for Toledo University in 2022.

Gradkowski was hired as the offensive coordinator for the UFL St. Louis Battlehawks in 2023 where he served for two seasons.

From there, the Lions hired him as an offensive assistant last off-season.