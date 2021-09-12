Lions CB Jeffery Okudah May Have Achilles Injury

Lions’ HC Dan Campbell told reporters after Sunday’s game that second-year CB Jeff Okudah is being evaluated for an Achilles injury following their Week 1 loss to the 49ers, per Dave Birkett.

Okudah, 22, started one season at Ohio State and earned All-American honors before the Lions used the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft on him.

Okudah signed a four-year, $33,528,542 rookie contract that includes a $21,944,394 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth year option for the Lions to pick up for the 2024 season.

He had just come off of injured reserve following groin surgery ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

In 2020, Okudah appeared in nine games for the Lions and recorded 47 tackles, one interception, and two passes defended.