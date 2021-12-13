Lions CB Jerry Jacobs Announces He Has Torn ACL

Lions CB Jerry Jacobs announced on Monday he suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos.

Jacobs was quickly ruled out on Sunday after suffering what appeared to be a severe left knee injury.

He had been playing well before going down so this is a big hit to Detroit’s secondary.

Jacobs, 24, went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2021 before catching on with the Lions and making the 53-man roster ahead of the season.

In 2021, Jacobs has appeared in 12 games for the Lions, starting in eight of them. He has recorded 34 tackles, seven pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.