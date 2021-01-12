Lions Claim LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Off Waivers From Washington

The Detroit Lions have claimed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton off of waivers from Washington on Tuesday, according to his agency.

Hamilton, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

Washington opted to waive Hamilton on Monday.

In 2020, Hamilton appeared in 14 games for Washington and recorded 21 tackles.